IndusInd Bank launches Samman RuPay credit card



The credit card is also designed with the aim to provide government employees with a range of exclusive benefits and enhance their overall banking experience, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).





The IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card blends the benefits of a traditional credit card with the features of UPI, creating a seamless financial tool. Per the official announcement, the card offers various advantages, including cashback on diverse expenditures, complimentary movie tickets, no charges on cash advances, and waivers on surcharges for transactions done through IRCTC and fuel purchases.











These features are not only designed to provide financial incentives but also to simplify and enrich the day-to-day transactional experience of government employees.





Officials from NPCI stated that this collaboration reflects its desire to provide user-friendly payment experiences to all consumer segments. Moreover, linking RuPay Credit Cards with UPI opens a multitude of convenient payment options for cardholders.





About IndusInd Bank

Based in India, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approximately 37 million, with 2631 branches and banking outlets and 2903 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 1,43,000 villages. IndusInd Bank has representative offices in the UK and the UAE.







The Bank believes in driving its business through technology that supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. It has clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges BSE and NSE and settlement bank status for NCDEX.





About NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India has created a payment and settlement infrastructure in India. It aims to change the way payments are made in the country through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and Bharat BillPay.







NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology. It seeks to facilitate secure payment solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society.