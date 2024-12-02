Indonesia's Ringan partners with OneConnect to offer digital lending solutions

The digital solutions automate Ringan’s loan process from loan origination, loan management and application, to debt collection, risk assessment, analytics, and reporting. Indonesians can apply for unsecured loans of up to almost USD 1.400 with a few clicks on their mobile phones.

Ringan app utilises OneConnect’s artificial-intelligence fraud-prevention technology to conduct electronic know-your-customer exercise. The technology is deployed in local data centres for a faster experience.

In Indonesia, OneConnect also partnered with conglomerate Sinarmas to build a retail lending system. Across Asia, OneConnect is helping banks to digitalise banking and lending.