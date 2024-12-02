Indonesia's Pluang raises USD 55 mln in funding

The company has now raised USD 110 million in total Series B funding. The investment was led by venture capital firm Accel and saw participation from The Chainsmokers, BRI Ventures and Gold House, as well as previous investors Square Peg, Go-Ventures, UOB Venture Management, and Openspace Ventures. Various angel investors also participated.

Pluang says it uses diversification to reduce investment risk, allowing users to make micro-savings and micro-investing contributions across gold, indexes, mutual funds, and crypto assets. The wealthtech will also launch a feature that allows users to invest in fractional US single stocks.

The company says this latest funding round will allow it to invest in its technology, diversify its asset classes and expand across Southeast Asia.