Indonesia-based Alami raises USD 20 mln in finding round

Other investors including Quona Capital also participated in the fundraise. Alami is a licensed peer-to-peer lending platform focused on lending to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through the principles of sharia finance. It provides access to sharia-compliant debt capital for MSMEs in Indonesia, as well as lending opportunities to individuals and financial institutions in the region.

The company aims to grow 4 times to disburse around USD 72 million to sectors such as healthcare, farming, logistics, and food, among others. The fundraise comes a year after Alami closed its USD 1.5 million seed round, which was also led by Golden Gate Ventures.