indigita and id4 team up to automate cross-border compliance checks





The partnership is aimed at providing financial institutions with a ‘high degree’ of regulatory compliance and clarity on cross-border rules.

id4 is a client lifecycle management (CLM) solution provider, which has integrated Indigita’s API into its CLM4.bank platform. The integration allows id4 to offer its clients cross-border compliance checks on business processes like onboarding, customer relationship management (CRM), and KYC procedures.

According to Verdict, the integration with CLM4.bank is expected to improve the position of Indigita’s proprietary API as the application of automated cross-border rules depends on it.