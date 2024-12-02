Indifi Technologies launches working capital solution for B2B startups

With Indifis collateral-free invoice discounting loans, businesses can finance their working capital needs by getting funds against unpaid invoices to large/regular B2B clients. The B2B businesses can get the money when they need it, and repay the amount when they receive payments from the client.

The services offered by Indifi are being actively availed by businesses belonging to an array of industry verticals, including technology, food, retail, e-commerce, and travel.

Indifi is a technology platform that gathers and analyses data of businesses from various sources and draws insights to judge their credit worthiness, their past and current performance in context of the industry they are operating in. This differentiated approach helps find businesses that are low on risk and high on promise thus opening up possibilities for those who earlier had no access to short or long term business funding.