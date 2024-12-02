Indian startup CRED raises USD 140 mln to reach 6.4 bln valuation

GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, is leading the startup’s Series F financing round, which includes secondary transactions, Existing backers Tiger Global, Sofina Ventures, Alpha Wave Ventures and Dragoneer also participated in the funding, which values CRED at USD 6.4 billion, up from USD 2.2 billion in April 2022.

The investment comes at a time when CRED is finalizing the acquisition of Smallcase, an Amazon-backed startup. The acquisition of Smallcase, which operates a platform to help a new generation of investors participate in the Indian equity markets, should allow CRED to upgrade its offerings to customers.

The startup helps and incentivizes individuals to improve their credit score by encouraging them to pay their credit card bills on time.