Indian Overseas Bank rolls out Retail Loans

The loans are now available through various channels, i.e. the bank website (www.iob.in), Internet Banking, and the Mobile Banking App. IOB customers may apply for these loans through the bank website, mobile banking and internet banking, while non-customers may apply only through the bank website.

Applicants may apply for Housing Loans and Home Loans under the PMAY schemes (subsidy linked home loans). They will also have the option to switch over their home loans from other Banks to IOB. Applicants may also apply for Two &Four-Wheeler Loans and Personal Loans in easy steps. Personal Loan to HNIs is also being offered at a discounted interest rate, according to the official press release.

Founded in 1937 by M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettyar with the twin objectives of specialising in foreign exchange business and overseas banking, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is a large public sector bank headquartered in Chennai (India).