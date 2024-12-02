Indian government builds an ecommerce portal to speed up procurement

The ecommerce portal is set to help ministries and departments to order their requirements from this portal and also cut the time consuming paper process. The portal is being developed by the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) which is currently in charge of procurement of goods.

The initiative is an example of Minimum Government and Maximum Governance, ease of doing business and bringing in more transparency in the procurement process. The move would also help in saving money as prices may vary with more vendors vying with each other for online orders.

Ecommerce is a fast growing industry in India. According to a study released by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) last year, ecommerce market is likely to grow 10-fold in next five years to reach USD 100 billion on the back of increasing penetration of Internet, smartphones and spread of digital network in rural areas.