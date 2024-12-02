Indian Bank partners with IBM





With this partnership, the main aim is to achieve greater agility, scalability, and security to meet the bank’s growth requirements in today’s dynamic and competitive market.

As a part of Project PARADISE, Indian Bank wanted to consolidate its Front Branch Servers for improved manageability and availability at their Data Centres (DC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) centres. Additionally, Indian Bank aims to run its Core Banking Solution (CBS) workloads on the latest generation of IBM Power servers.









IBM solutions for Indian Bank

According to the press release, IBM has proposed a solution that includes a hybrid cloud approach for all AIX workloads, aimed at strengthening agility. The approach combines Capex and Opex models for the consumption of compute resources, providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Moreover, it also creates a private cloud using available resources, establishing a single pool of processors across DC and DR sites, and enabling services equivalent to a pay-as-you-grow model.





To enhance security, Indian Bank is implementing IBM PowerSC for all AIX endpoints, ensuring better support for compliance audits. IBM PowerVC has been deployed for simplified virtualisation management, cloud deployments, workload image management, and dynamic resource optimisation for IBM AIX Servers. As per the press release, by implementing Power Enterprise Pools, Indian Bank has simplified the utilisation of resources across their DC and DR sites, reducing the total cost of ownership.





The cloud environment offers several advanced features, including virtual machine replication for consistency, a self-service portal for simplified provisioning, as well as capabilities such as virtual image capture, deployment, and cataloguing. Through the consolidation of front-end branch servers, Indian Bank enhances manageability and availability at its data centres, aiming to ensure uninterrupted service for customers.





More about the firms

IBM is a provider of global hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting expertise. Operating in more than 175 countries, the company capitalises on insights from data and aims to streamline business processes. Government and corporate entities in infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare utilise IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to impact their digital transformations efficiently.



