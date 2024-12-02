India makes GST e-invoicing mandatory from October 2020

The companies with annual turnover of over INR 500 crore for their business-to-business transactions will be affected. Industry representatives, however, have urged the government to not make it mandatory and rather allow voluntary compliance. Smaller businesses initially had a threshold for mandatory e-invoicing of INR 100 crore. Now that is to be raised to INR 500 crore on the recommendations of an empowered panel of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

E-invoicing has many advantages for businesses such as standardisation, interoperability, auto-population of invoice details into GST return and other forms (like e-way bill), reduction in processing costs, reduction in disputes, improvement in payment cycles, and thereby improving overall business efficiency, according to newstoday.net.