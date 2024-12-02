India Factoring goes live on MonetaGo's blockchain-based solution





MonetaGo’s solution allows India Factoring and Finance Solutions to prevent duplicate financing of invoices and helps with the authenticity of invoices and eWay Bills submitted for financing. MonetaGo’s solution helps companies to digitise their trade receivables workflow and integrate with the company’s existing systems.

Apart from detecting duplicate invoices being submitted for financing, the platform also authenticates invoices with India’s Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) database and verifies the eWay bills with the NIC eWay Bill portal.