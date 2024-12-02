India: Euronet, Flipkart to launch gift codes via online banking

Under the terms of the deal, Euronet will distribute Flipkart digital gift codes across the country. Thus, Indian consumers across major banks will soon be able to use their online banking portals and mobile banking applications to purchase digital codes which can be delivered instantly via their email accounts or through a text message, using Euronets electronic transaction processing services.

These digital gift codes act as payment instruments for making ecommerce purchases. The customer will not just be able to gift these codes, but also use them for self-consumption on Flipkart.com.

Euronet Worldwide offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Flipkart.com is Indias ecommerce marketplace offering over 20 million products cross 70+ categories including Books, Media, Consumer Electronics and Lifestyle.

