India: Bank of Ceylon selects Intellect One Treasury solution

This is the first foreign bank in India to select Intellect’s One Treasury solution, to deliver front-mid-back office functionality for its India operations. The fast-track deployment, of five months, is expected to go-live in the last week of June 2015. Financial institutions are looking for enterprise treasury and risk management solutions that can streamline their global trading operations.

Intellect Design Arena, a Polaris Group company, is a banking and insurance technology products company, across global consumer banking (iGCB), central banking, risk and treasury management (iRTM), global transaction banking (iGTB) and insurance (Intellect SEEC).