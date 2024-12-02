Independent auditors renew Tungstens security credentials, operational controls

Independent auditors have recently completed a thorough assessment of Tungsten Network’s internal controls and have concluded that they adhere to the ISAE 3402 framework, a global assurance standard that verifies whether a service organisation has appropriate operational controls in place.

External auditors have also successfully completed an ISO 27001 surveillance audit to assess the management and control of information security.

Tungsten Network is compliant in 46 countries and processes transactions for organisations such as Alliance Data, Aviva, Cargill, Deutsche Lufthansa, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, Henkel, IBM, Kellogg’s, and US Federal Government.

In recent news, Kerry Group, a provider of food ingredients, has renewed its agreement with Tungsten Network.

For more information about Tungsten, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.