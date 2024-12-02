Incomlend to support Vensen International with invoice financing programme

The working capital solution enables the company to finance and increase the production output to meet increased demands for specialised water treatment machines for buildings. Traditionally, it takes Vensen International up to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can undermine their financial agility and limit their manufacturing output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, Vensen International can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are shipped to the buyer. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their next production cycle and meet new or increased orders from their customers.

Founded in Singapore and with offices in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Incomlend connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs), like Vensen International, globally with communities of investors. It enables them to buy and sell individual invoices via a proprietary tech-enabled and secure invoice exchange platform. Incomlend also recently launched the Incomlend Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Invoice Financing Programme, a structured finance programme. Through this initiative, Incomlend connects socially conscious investors with responsible, sustainable SMEs.

With Incomlend's invoice financing solutions, Vensen International can now pursue new business opportunities to capitalise on the construction sector boom in Europe and meet the high volume of machinery orders from those markets. According to an Oxford Economics report, construction output in Western Europe is forecast to grow by 23% between 2020 and 2030, hitting USD 2.5 trillion in 2030.