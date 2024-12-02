Incomlend teams up with Fasanara Capital to launch an ESG focused programme





The new initiative, named Incomlend ESG Invoice Financing Programme, is tailored for SMEs looking to positively impact their communities while continuing to capture new business opportunities and grow their revenue. SMEs that meet the ESG criteria and pass the financial assessment process can access turnaround invoice financing solutions. These solutions improve SMEs' access to working capital by allowing them to monetise invoices as early as three days following the shipment of their products.

Incomlend will be assessing the SMEs ESG plan by using established international standards, such as the United Nations (UN) Principles on Business and Human Rights, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the Paris Agreement. The changes include sourcing socially and environmentally responsible and adopting greener technology to reduce their carbon footprint.

In addition, the ESG programme connects institutional investors who are keen to support ESG-centric businesses with socially responsible, sustainable SMEs. It also allows investors to diversify their investments in assets while providing robust and steady returns at a transparent, monitored, and limited risk level.