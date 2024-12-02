



As part of this partnership, Income Group aims to embed Griffin’s savings accounts into its platform, allowing the company to advance its commitment to fostering and facilitating the habit of saving for its customers. Through the current move, Income Group, which focuses on improving engagement between employees and employers, is set to enable its users to set aside a percentage of their salary at the point of receipt, which encourages proactive financial management and wealth creation.











Centring its efforts on offering secure payments, providing access to growth capital, and delivering employees salary advances, Income Group enables employers to make payroll payments continuously, which in turn allows employees to have immediate access to their earner wages. When it comes to the announcement, representatives mentioned that the collaboration with Griffin is set to augment their company’s services and simplify how consumers save and plan for their financial futures. Additionally, the partnership advances Income Group’s allegiance to offering customers optimised and comprehensive financial solutions.At the same time, officials from Griffin highlighted that by teaming up with Income Group, their firm showcases the impact of Embedded Finance, especially in increasing financial inclusion. Utilising its platform to integrate savings directly into the employee experience is set to enable Income Group to support individuals with the tools they require to start creating a secure financial situation.

