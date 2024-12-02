By leveraging Inbenta’s AI and digital transformation technologies through ebankIT’s platform, financial institutions are able to deliver customisable digital banking services to their end-users.











Improving the way financial institutions interact with clients

This partnership aims to integrate Inbenta’s AI-powered tools into ebankIT’s digital banking suite, enabling financial institutions’ customers and employees to operate more efficiently on the platform and enhance the digital user experience.

ebankIT’s platform offers an omnichannel banking solution that includes web and mobile banking, onboarding, personal finance management and front-office and back-office tools, among other features.

Inbenta’s AI-driven suite facilitates human-like chatbots and intent-based searches to increase self-service and customer satisfaction. Its data-base delivers information, while its Assist tools provide agents with digital workflows, real-time escalation and voice and video options.

Moreover, Inbenta provides an interactive digital learning portal to boost digital adoption and reduce support costs for users.





AI customer service for financial institutions

Leveraging AI technology for customer service can improve how financial institutions operate. Chatbots or virtual assistants are examples of how AI can be used to handle customer inquiries. They provide rapid and efficient responses to common queries, schedule appointments, or provide basic account information, enabling employers to focus on more complex tasks.

Chatbots in particular can offer numerous benefits to banks and other financial institutions. These include offering personalised recommendations for users based on customer data, understanding customer preferences and habits, offering 24/7 support and handling multiple requests simultaneously, among other features.

These advantages can potentially allow financial companies to reach new customers and retain existing ones.