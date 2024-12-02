IMM partners CSPI





IMM’s flagship eSignature platform, IMM eSign, will be integrated with CSPI’s Aurora Advantage Digital Banking product suite.

IMM’s integration with CSPI will offer real-time integration enabling community banks and credit unions to offer eSignatures for all document types. Transactions that historically relied on manual, paper-based processes such as account openings or loan requests and fulfilments, will now be automated.

By integrating IMM’s eSignature platform with CSPI’s digital banking product suite, bank and credit union staff will have the ability to facilitate electronic transactions from all business systems.