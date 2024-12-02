imimobile teams up with Tesco Bank to increase its usage of mobile banking application





Tesco Bank is looking to encourage more customers to use its Mobile Banking App for all their banking needs. Tesco Bank introduced push notifications to its credit card customers for transaction alerts and credit limit reminders, allowing customers to prevent any additional charges and enable prompt action to be taken for suspected fraudulent transactions.

The imiconnect platform helps Tesco Bank to manage its customer communications via its Mobile Banking App. The timely notifications delivered by imiconnect have given Tesco Bank’s customers more control over how they manage their finances and have also helped the bank to stay compliant with customer contact regulations.

The bank also plans to use the imiconnect platform to introduce customer verification use cases as part of PSD2 regulations.