illimity introduces b-ilty, a digital business store





b-ilty is a digital platform focused on SMEs, created with entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, aiming to simplify the management of daily activities. It gathers all banking operations together in a single ecosystem, integrating tools to support customer growth with solutions that are adapted to the needs of the individual business and the individual sectors of the economy.

According to the official press release, b-ilty is a banking platform of financial services and credit that has been constructed based on the suggestions received from hundreds of entrepreneurs. It includes the most widely used banking transactions, credit and debit cards, short-term credit, factoring to fund working capital, medium-term credit to fund investments, insurance cover to protect the entrepreneur and the business and other products and services provided directly by the illimity Group or by qualified partners.

Thanks to a data-driven approach and the business expertise of illimity’s Growth Credit division, b-ilty proposes a credit offer constructed by assessing the characteristics of the various businesses and the specific sectors in which they operate. Thanks to LendTech systems, it can analyse indicators that will gradually be adapted to the features of each individual economic sector and shared with customers.

Thanks to PSD2 functionalities, b-ilty also allows businesses to use the other bank accounts by viewing the balances and movements of all the current accounts a company holds with other intermediaries on the b-ilty platform.

The Beta Phase of b-ilty has been launched, access to services being restricted to a limited number of SMEs, that will be gradually increased.