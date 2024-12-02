Illimity, Fabrick partner for an open banking platform in Italy

The aim of the industrial combination is to increase the ambitions of the project and the simultaneous acceleration of the growth of HYPE, which already serves 1.3 million customers. At the same time, the deal aims to accelerate the development plans of illimity in this specific industry segment, increasing the fintech’s development potential in ‘light’ banking services, and the plans of Fabrick as an enabler of Open Banking and new generation fintech projects.

The agreement provides for the incorporation into HYPE of the new Open Banking solutions developed by illimity in 2020, accelerating its development in terms of execution, volume growth, cross-selling, and profitability, according to the official press release.