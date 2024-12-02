ilimity partners with viafintech to expand its mobile banking app features





The service, which is provided by viafintech, is branded as ‘Cash Deposit’ in the bank’s own app and allows customers to deposit cash while doing grocery.

illimitybank.com customers will be able to perform deposit also in the supermarket using the new feature in their mobile banking app, through a network of over 1000 point of sales in Italy. The feature enables the creation of a transaction in a process in which the customer generates a barcode directly in the app using the feature, the barcode is scanned at the checkout of a viafintech retail partner, and the credit is automatically visible in the client’s account.