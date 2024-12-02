ila Bank partners with Gulf Air for customisable credit card rewards

This collaboration allows ila Bank's credit card customers to personalise their rewards based on their spending preferences. The programme offers flexibility through automated Airmiles, cashback, or the option to collect ila Tokens. Under the ila Rewards program, customers opting for the Airline Miles Program have their purchases automatically converted into miles, credited to their Falconflyer Program with Gulf Air. Alternatively, customers selecting ila Tokens can accumulate these tokens and convert them into Gulf Air miles as needed. The ila Tokens remain valid for three years, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the quantity of tokens to be redeemed as miles.

In the official press release, representatives from ila Bank expressed pride in launching this custom rewards programme in collaboration with Gulf Air, providing flexibility in reward and redemption options. Gulf Air representatives talked about their commitment to adapting the Falconflyer programme to meet members' needs, improving the travel experience for ila Bank credit card customers.

In essence, the partnership aims to establish a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship, giving customers access to a customisable reward programme while exploring travel opportunities.

More information about ila Bank

Launched in Bahrain in November 2019, ila Bank is a digital, mobile-only bank powered by Bank ABC. The banking app was designed to meet the requirements of a diverse customer base with conventional and Islamic accounts, digital onboarding, physical debit cards, multi-currency accounts, fixed deposits, Wakala investments, and exclusive benefits with credit cards.

In October 2023, ila Bank has improved its payment capabilities by integrating with Samsung Wallet, allowing greater convenience and security for its customers. This collaboration expanded ila Bank's payment options, enabling debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders to utilise Samsung Wallet for transactions. The primary objective was to offer a secure and user-friendly method for ila Bank's cardholders to conduct transactions seamlessly while on the move.

Samsung Wallet supports frictionless payments on compatible Samsung devices. Through this partnership, ila Bank took steps to enable its customers to make contactless payments at both local and international retail outlets, whether engaged in online, in-person, or in-store purchases. With this integration, all ila Bank customers could perform transactions by tapping their Samsung smartphone or smartwatch.