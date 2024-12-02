Ikigai launches its services





Ikigai is iOS-only for now and consists of a current account and savings account, with adjacent wealth management features, all combined in a single app and card.

It charges a flat subscription fee from the get-go, and new users gain access to a relationship manager. Features include an ‘everyday’ spending account, and a saving section of the app, dubbed ‘nest’. The latter is separate from the spending account, including having its own account number, but can be topped up from the everyday account.

Ikigai also offers investment portfolios under the wealth section of the app. Portfolios are built and managed by Ikigai in collaboration with asset manager BlackRock and take into account both risk appetite and the nature of what users want to achieve.