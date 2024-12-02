Ikano Bank taps TruNarrative's technology to facilitate fraud prevention strategy





The decision is part of Ikano’s digital transformation programme and will integrate TruNarrative’s platform with Ikano’s new technology architecture to facilitate their Europe fraud prevention strategy.

Ikano Bank went to market for a solution or solutions to facilitate their global financial crime prevention strategy and support the digital transformation of the bank. They required a scalable onboarding solution with the ability to react to changes in fraud trends, deliver a low friction customer experience, and integrate with their new banking technology.

The TruNarrative platform will integrate with Ikano Bank’s tech stack, including their core architecture, front end website and native apps. The partnership means Ikano Bank can make manual and automated decisions within a single platform, enabling localised approaches for each region.