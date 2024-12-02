Ikano Bank partners with Qlik to improve performance

Ikano Bank is focusing its transformation efforts on enhancing its data utilisation across various aspects of its operations, including product performance monitoring and architectural improvements to facilitate the development of future-proof consumer products.

The decision to adopt Qlik Cloud stems from Ikano Bank's recognition of the importance of modern analytics in making data more accessible throughout the organisation. According to the official press release, the bank has overcome a significant challenge in its transformation journey by optimising data warehousing and provisioning processes. This optimisation has enabled access to more than 30 different data sources related to Ikano Bank's financial activities, customer data, staff information, and compliance procedures through Qlik Cloud.

As a result of this transition, the bank has experienced an increase in the utilisation of data and analytics across its various departments. Previously, the creation of dashboards and self-service content was limited to a select group of specialists. With Qlik, access to these analytical tools has been extended to a broader range of bank employees, covering all operational areas, which allowed teams to make more informed decisions.

Representatives from Ikano Bank noted the initial challenges of migrating data to the cloud but emphasised that Qlik Cloud and the Qlik Data Gateway have positioned the bank favorably for future data and application migrations to the cloud. Various departments within the bank now utilise Qlik in different capacities, from smaller solutions with a few users to comprehensive bank-wide KPI dashboards with larger target audiences.

The user-friendly and intuitive visual capabilities of Qlik have simplified the process of working with large volumes of data for Ikano Bank's staff, especially when sharing insights with different teams within the organisation. The bank now employs various Qlik apps that enable teams to monitor overall bank performance while also delving into critical key performance indicators (KPIs) throughout the customer journey.

Main advantages of the Qlik integration

One notable success achieved with Qlik is the improvement in Ikano Bank's customer onboarding process. The data insights provided by Qlik have allowed the bank to identify areas where customers were dropping off and take swift actions to address these issues, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and increased sales.

Officials from Qlik emphasised the importance of informed insights in driving customer success for financial organisations such as Ikano Bank. With Qlik Cloud, Ikano Bank gained real-time access to data that empowers its staff to act on these insights, benefiting both customers and the bank.