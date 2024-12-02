Ikano Bank chooses Nets for consumer finance solution in Nordics, UK, Germany, Poland, and Austria

The four-year contract significantly extends Nets’ existing card processing relationship with Ikano Bank and reflects Nets’ continued expansion to support banks and issuers across Europe.

Under the terms of the contract, Nets will provide a full-scale lending platform to support Ikano Bank’s consumer finance services in all markets.

With the contract now signed, the product implementation phase can begin, with the aim of launching the first accounts and products to Ikano Bank’s customers in autumn 2020.