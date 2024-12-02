IHS Markit buys Catena Technologies fintech

Catena is a fintech consultancy and software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of trade reporting solutions. Its TRACE Reporting platform automates and manages trade reporting, providing cross-asset coverage, valuation and collateral reporting, and reconciliation. TRACE Reporting covers G20 jurisdictions, such as ASIC, MAS, HKMA, and EMIR, as well as MiFID II reporting.

HIS Markit’s MarkitSERV provides end-to-end trade processing and workflow solutions that support all participants in OTC trading, from post-trade notices of execution, trade confirmation and allocations to clearing, and reporting.