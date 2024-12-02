iGTB to offer Societe Generale solutions to improve liquidity management





iGTB's LMS, and its associated Liquidity Management suite of products, is designed with the premise that every EUR of corporate liquidity will be a EUR of bank liability. LMS's cash pooling is augmented with an array of tools for the corporate treasurer to deliver automated liquidity management across multiple accounts, multiple entities, multiple currencies, multiple geographies, and multiple banks. To support the symbiotic relationship between the corporate treasurer and the bank, iGTB's Liquidity Management suite offers processors to improve the bank's balance sheet metrics and, simultaneously, deliver appropriate value to corporate liquidity and deposits.

iGTB's Liquidity Management Solution is a cloud native liquidity management platform that includes capabilities such as cash sweeping, notional pooling, intercompany lending, investment sweeps, fund NAV (Net Asset Value) processing, and cash control.