iGTB rolls out CBX 18, a new banking platform

Standing for “Contextual Banking eXperience”, the platform provides digital execution across the full range of transaction banking actions.

CBX 18 moves transaction banking into the territory of customer-service using information on the client and its context to understand and anticipate their needs. An algorithm then calculates the optimal action based on their specific situation and preferences. iGTB calls this approach “contextual banking”.

In addition to this new automated-advisory component, CBX 18 is also highly scalable and uses open APIs to enable bank clients to plug in the services of their favourite fintech partners. With bank strategy in mind, the platform can be implemented either wholesale or with just a subset of functionalities – depending on the need. In any case, implementation can be carried out rapidly.

CBX 18 has currently been adopted by banks with Global, European & Asian operations.