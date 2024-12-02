iGTB, Pivotal to bring contextual corporate banking to the cloud

iGTB has 178 client installations across North America, Europe, Asia, ME and Africa, and CBX 18 on PCF is expected to significantly accelerate its expansion in the US.

CBX 18, an API-first and microservices-based platform is using predictive analytics and machine learning to provide corporates with automatic, tailored actions and offers, based on their business context. This approach brings one-click solutions for corporate treasurers while banks can cut costs, retain and deepen client relationships and open up new revenue streams. Allowing banks to deploy the CBX 18 solution on their preferred platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry can result in faster delivery, shorter release cycles, and better integration with their existing ecosystems, claims the company.

CBX 18 on Pivotal Cloud Foundry represents a significant collaboration between iGTB and Pivotal, where the world’s banks are able to deliver new, integrated customer experiences driven by context and advanced analytics.