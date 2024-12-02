iGTB helps SocieteGenerale with Liquidity Management solution

iGTB’s LMS, and its associated Liquidity Management suite of products, is designed with the premise that every Euro of corporate liquidity will – at some stage – be a Euro of bank liability. LMS’s real-time cash pooling is augmented with an array of tools for the corporate treasurer to deliver automated liquidity management across multiple accounts, entities, currencies, geographies, and banks.

To support the relationship between the corporate treasurer and the bank, iGTB’s Liquidity Management suite offers processors to improve the bank’s balance sheet metrics and deliver value to corporate liquidity and deposits.

iGTB’s Liquidity Management Solution is a cloud native liquidity management platform that includes out-of-the-box core capabilities such as cash sweeping, notional pooling, inter-company lending, investment sweeps, fund NAV (Net Asset Value) processing, and real-time cash control.