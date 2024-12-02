iGTB gets SWIFT certificate

The company has been awarded the Compatible Application Trade Finance Label for 2021. The awarding of this label is evidence that the iGTB Trade Finance product adheres to the specified criteria for SWIFT FIN (MT) messages, SWIFT connectivity and SWIFT interoperability.

iGTB’s intelligent Trade Finance product has been updated to help a client bank to remain SWIFT-compliant, but also to revolutionise the bank’s trade business with a range of digitised products and services, including intelligent data extraction form its AI/ML IDX ‘paper-killer.’