iGTB and NBF to launch eMACH.ai cloud service in the UAE







Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena announced significant partnership with National Bank of Fujairah(NBF), a UAE-based full service corporate bank, to enhance its digital capabilities. This deal marks one of the first cloud-managed services for iGTB in this region.





Augmenting banking solutions with cloud-based services

NBF serves corporates and SMEs through its network in the UAE, providing financial services to optimise commercial opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for their clients. With eMACH.ai Digital Transaction Banking solution, NBF can offer their clients a suite of comprehensive solutions backed with:

Innovative decision-making and enhanced digital capabilities: For improved information visibility and innovation ensure quick decision-making and a seamless user experience for corporate and;

Cloud-powered Excellence: iGTB, with eMACH.ai Cloud, will provide a fully managed cloud service, freeing NBF to focus on business development and client service.

Officials from iGBT said that by selecting Intellect Global Transaction Banking, NBF has chosen a strategic technology partner that offers scalability, operational efficiency, and the ability to grow alongside their business. NBF’s commitment to advancing its transaction banking infrastructure reflects the critical role of technology to drive growth and innovation in commercial Banking. This is their first deal to be hosted on eMACH.ai Cloud managed services in the region and is a significant step in UAE’s digital transaction banking landscape.





What does Intellect Global Transaction Banking do?

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) offers banks a single global ecosystem of consumerisation for liquidity, investments, deposits, cash management, cash pooling, cash forecasting, payments, virtual accounts, SME lending, corporate DDA, trade, and supply chain finance. The iGTB suite of transaction banking products, powered by the Contextual Banking Experience (CBX), a white-labeled Digital Engagement Banking Platform, is specially designed to enable corporate clients to make, move, and manage money. It enables banks to achieve their ambition of being the principal banker to their corporate customers.