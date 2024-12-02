IFG signs cooperation deal with IFA

Under the agreement, both organizations are set to share knowledge and extend their reach through seminars, workshops, and networking events. By providing information, training, and purchasing power, both organizations assist banks, finance companies and users of alternative financing services engaged in factoring and receivable financing. The cooperative agreement enables both associations and their members to showcase each other’s events; organize factoring seminars/workshops together; invite members of both organizations to their seminars and workshops; attend each other’s events at membership only rates; build a global network of factoring professionals, and others.

IFG is a global trade association focused on representing the interests of the factoring, invoice finance and asset based lending industry. IFG has around 160 members in 60 countries. Some of the partners include: ABFA, AMEFAC, ANFAC, EU Federation – Factoring & Commercial Finance, IFA.

In recent news, financial consultancy company Finance Link has joined IFG as its latest Associated Partner Member.