IFG, FCI creates union for global factoring

The members of the trade association focused on factoring, invoice finance and asset based lending unanimously voted in favour of a union with Factors Chain International at the International Factors Group annual meeting in Vienna. This follows a similar vote taken by FCI members in June in Singapore which also was in favour of a union.

The result translates into both parties working on the logistics of unification for bringing the two organisations together over the next two months.

Once formed, the new organisation will be given a new name and will have bases in both Amsterdam – the head office, and in Brussels.