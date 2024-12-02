IFC chooses Open Banking Exchange to develop Philippine's Open Finance





OBE will be supporting the IFC, as part of a broader World Bank programme with the Bankgo Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP), to advise them as they design and set up local arrangements for Open Finance. The BSP recently issued a circular laying out a framework for the evolution of financial services innovation and inclusion.

OBE will liaise closely with different stakeholders in the financial sector to advise on the essential components and options for the design of Open Banking ecosystems, help assess stakeholder readiness, support the development of an industry blueprint for Open Banking and Open Finance in the Philippines.

This will encompass practical and operational design, the implementation of industry level governance, and technical and operational arrangements.