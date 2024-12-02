IFC and UBA to train Ugandan SMEs to face pandemic crisis





According to the official press release, IFC’s training for 32 financial institutions will equip them with knowledge, tools, and techniques to help them meet the current economic challenges. The training delivered to roughly 500 SMEs will help them navigate the challenges of lockdowns and reduced trade.

The webinar trainings for financial institutions include stress testing to help banks assess the impact of COVID-19 on their portfolio and support their risk mitigation. The SME webinars will cover topics such as accessing finance during crises, adjusting business plans, communicating with stakeholders, and digital sales, marketing, and promotion. Recordings of the SME training webinars will be broadcast on UBC TV, Uganda’s public broadcaster.