IFC and HSBC launch fund for sustainable corporate bonds

The initiative is designed to enhance access to finance for sustainable projects and promote transparency at the issuer level. The partnership will build on HSBC's existing Global Emerging Market Corporate Sustainable Bond Strategy by investing in publicly listed bonds issued by corporations and financial institutions in emerging markets. By doing so, it seeks to increase financial resources available for projects that focus on sustainability, addressing both environmental and social challenges.

IFC, known for its focus on international development and private sector growth in developing countries, will contribute an anchor investment of USD 100 million to the fund. This commitment is expected to attract additional institutional investors and boost the overall capital pool for sustainability-focused transactions in these regions.





The collaboration is part of a broader effort to foster sustainable growth in emerging markets, with investments directed toward sustainable technologies and projects that have a positive social impact. HSBC Asset Management, a global leader in asset management, specializes in offering high-quality investment solutions with a focus on sustainability.





Aiming for economic stability

This initiative also reflects a growing recognition of the importance of sustainability in investment strategies, particularly in emerging markets, where the demand for capital to finance green and sustainable projects is rapidly increasing.

The partnership aims to use the strengths of both organizations to create a significant impact on the financing landscape, addressing the unique challenges faced by corporate issuers in these regions. By fostering collaboration and increasing funding for sustainable initiatives, the fund aims to contribute to long-term economic stability and growth in emerging markets.