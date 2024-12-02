IDEX Biometrics secures major order for IDEX Pay biometric metal cards

With an annual production capacity exceeding 30 million cards, IDEX Biometrics specialises in providing a comprehensive range of full metal cards to banks worldwide. The company holds certifications from Visa, Mastercard, and other prominent payment schemes.











Metal card market surges

With a total market size of 40 million cards in 2023, the metal card segment is expanding amongst premium customers across Europe (44% projected YoY growth) Latin America (61%) and the dynamic economies of Asia outpacing with 103%, as per the press release. 70% of millennials declare preferring metal cards. Biometric metal cards are expected to revolutionise premium card programmes, with strong demand from banks in APAC, Eastern Europe, and South America.

IDEX Biometrics differentiated and optimised reference design, IDEX Pay, is well suited for metal cards. Additionally, IDEX Biometrics enables manufacturing partners with product and implementation guidelines.

Officials from IDEX Biometrics emphasised that introducing genuine innovation to the upscale banking clientele will expedite the market adoption of biometric metal cards. High-end banking customers are actively seeking seamless payment solutions for both their travel and daily activities. Enhancing payment experiences not only fosters increased transactions but also plays a crucial role in customer retention—a pivotal factor for banks navigating today's competitive payment landscape.





Previous news from IDEX Biometrics

In October 2023, the Norwegian card manufacturer has received Mastercard approval for its IDEX Pay biometric smart cards, streamlining the production process with efficient certification procedures.

The Letter of Approval from Mastercard for biometric smart cards based on IDEX Pay's certified solution enables rapid progression to industrialised production. Anticipating the certification, IDEX Biometrics already placed a production order. The swift approval underscores the efficiency of their biometric card production, and coupled with Mastercard's streamlined certification, it facilitates the provision of global biometric smart card solutions for payments and digital authentication across diverse sectors.





What does IDEX Biometrics do?

IDEX Biometrics is a player in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Their solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind, and seamless user experiences. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, their biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler they partner with card manufacturers and technology companies to bring their solutions to market.