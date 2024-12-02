Identity fraud could be reaching a 'tipping point' in finance – study finds

The study found that a ‘trust gap’ may be widening between businesses and consumers, as identity theft becomes prevalent and businesses become overconfident. The report highlights how digital acceleration in 2020 has seen new groups of customers joining the digital economy for the first time: a third of consumers aged 75 or older signed up to a new online account in 2020, for example.

Moreover, despite a fifth of the public being hit by identity fraud in 2020, businesses are prioritising experience over security: more than a quarter (28%) say ‘high’ or ‘extreme’ levels of fraud are still accepted within their organisation.

Other key findings from the GBG State of Identity 2020 include: