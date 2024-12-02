iDenfy partners CoinBeam, offering client onboarding solution

With an established in-house team of KYC experts and automated software, iDenfy claims to guarantee a secure and effective onboarding for the crypto industry. The newest addition to join iDenfy’s partners’ list became CoinBeam. The company operates in the financial sector, offering a multi-functional crypto platform where banks can benefit from blockchain technologies by providing their clients with a white-label wallet experience. The platform monitors assets under management (AUM) and identifies business insights, allowing users to hold, send, buy, and sell cryptocurrency.

CoinBeam’s goal is to reach a global audience more efficiently and reach more traffic exposure while keeping its customers secure. This is where iDenfy assists the crypto platform. iDenfy’s AI-powered biometric identity verification solution helps CoinBeam meet regulatory demands. The four-step user-friendly process is backed with advanced face recognition algorithms, which means that iDenfy’s software automatically rejects fraudulent attempts to pass the verification using 3D masks or deepfake technology.





According to CoinBeam, the company searched for a scalable and flexible verification solution. iDenfy made the final decision due to its pricing model, where businesses don’t need to pay for denied or unsuccessful verification. On top of that, according to CoinBeam, an advantage on iDenfy’s part is its KYC expert team. The professional data reviewers check each verification result manually to spot potential fraud attempts and remove any inconsistencies.





Identity verification issues

Countries are introducing new regulatory requirements for digital assets. Still, despite the efforts, even traditional financial institutions are struggling to find effective Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions to meet the growing compliance needs. As for some cryptocurrency players, according to iDenfy, regulatory requirements are still unexplored territory.

Recently, McKinsey shared numbers on non-compliance costs in the traditional equity markets, stressing that on the first day when a regulatory fine is publicized, on average, stock values drop by -5.5%. In the meantime, the crypto market loss number reaches -50%. However, iDenfy argues that fines aren’t the main factor pushing businesses to integrate digital ID verification processes.





iDenfy partnering spree

Only in the past two months iDenfy has established three new partnerships. Most recently, the identity verification provider has started to provide safety solutions for European Capital of Democracy (EcoD) when onboarding new applicants.