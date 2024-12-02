IDEMIA partners with Fintech Australia

As a global player in payment card issuance, payment solutions, security, and identity management technologies, IDEMIA will use its R and D and experience to provide support for Fintech Australia’s events, awards, and overall community activities.

IDEMIA offers proprietary solutions such as Greenpay Sustainable Payments (seeking a payment community environmental paradigm shift) and the Fintech Accelerator Card Program (supporting Fintechs and neobanks with a dedicated programme from onboarding to card issuance).

The company also offers a range of payment solutions and services. Such services include eco-friendly cards (Greenpay), metal cards, digital solutions including digital pins, and digital inserts and IDEMIA Connect.