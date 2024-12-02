ID Exchange rolls out Open Banking platform for fintechs

Utility-style platforms which help fintechs address complex privacy and compliance elements without the costly outlays will create new opportunities to share consented, personal data. UK-based data-sharing platform digi.me, represented by ID Exchange in Australia and New Zealand, allows app developers to build tailored services with access to data from multiple sources (often referred to as hyper-personalised services), according to the official press release.

digi.me has now integrated data flow channels for most Australia-based banks, super funds, and social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify etc). To help Australian fintechs, ID Exchange is offering the first 5000 consented data access transactions at no cost for local applications offering consumers tailored value exchanges via the digi.me platform.