Icon Solutions secures strategic investment from J.P. Morgan

Icon Solutions is a global provider of payments technology and expertise, with a proven track record developing, implementing and running innovative, mission critical transaction banking solutions. Icon has also defined, architected and built IPF: a cloud native and collaborative payments platform that combines open source technology with light-weight integration.

Icon Solutions empowers banks and payment service providers to realise the potential of payments in the real-time, 24/7, open, data-driven world.

Clients include leading international institutions such as BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group.