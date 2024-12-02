ICICI Bank rolls out iMobile SmartKeys to boost banking experience

The iMobile SmartKeys solution is developed by one of the winners at the ICICI Appathon, the country’s largest virtual mobile app development contest that was organized by the bank earlier in 2016.

The app enables customers to transfer money to their registered beneficiaries, pay their utility bills as well as recharge their mobile numbers. To access iMobile SmartKeys users need to press the globe icon on their smartphone keyboard while they are chatting, gaming, browsing the internet or even sending mails. This allows them to make payments without having to exit the current application and launching another tab. Currently, the feature is available for iOS phones with Android Operating Systems (OS) to come soon, according to The Tech Portal.

iMobile SmartKeys is built into the iMobile app, thus incorporating the robust security framework of iMobile. ICICI Bank unveiled that iMobile has extra features, innovative for the Indian mobile banking industry, such as tax payment in advance, Positive Pay for cheque protection, rail-ticket booking from within the app on IRCTC as well as mutual funds, travel and motor insurance purchase. ICICI Bank is an important player in the Indian mobile banking industry. It was the first bank to launch a mobile banking application in India, iMobile in 2008.