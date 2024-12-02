ICICI Bank rolls out iMobile Pay banking app

The app offers a combination of facilities of a payment app - such as enabling customers to pay to any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID or merchants, pay bills, and do online recharges among others - with instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, and travel cards, among others. The users of iMobile Pay can also transfer money to any bank account, payment app, and digital wallet.

Another feature of iMobile Pay is ‘pay to contacts’ which enables users to automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, registered on the ICICI Bank UPI ID network, of any payment app and digital wallet, according to livemint.com.