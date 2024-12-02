ICICI Bank rolls out digital solutions for exporters

With this initiative, the company is looking to simplify the journey of exporters by having time-intensive manual procedure decongested to improve the operational efficiency. As per press release information, the suite of solutions is set to digitise the export lifecycle in its entirety, ranging from the discovery of export markets, export finance, and foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.

When talking on the initiative, ICICI Bank officials advised that exports represent an integral part of the country’s growth, with overall exports in FY 2022 having increased by 36% to more than USD 670 billion in a year’s span and expected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2030. Having this knowledge at its core, the enterprise aims to support the growth of exporters by providing an all-encompassing digital solutions’ suite.





Details on the ICICI Bank digital solutions suite for exporters

As per details offered in the company’s announcement, ICICI Bank’s set of solutions is looking to enable large, medium, and emerging companies to have their export transactions undertaken online, no matter the time and place. The initiative is believed to bring increased efficiency throughout the entire export lifecycle across industries and act as a catalyst in their scalability.











The digital solutions suite includes the following key services and offerings: